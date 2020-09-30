Harvey Nichols reopens Bristol store

Harvey Nichols is delighted to announce that from 5 October, the doors of Harvey Nichols, Bristol, will open to customers once again, in what is a phased reopening of all our stores throughout the year.

The stylish Second Floor Bar will showcase a new seasonal menu, and the Second Floor Restaurant will open later in the month.

Manju Malhotra, COO, comments: “Together with our team members, I am very much looking forward to our stores re-opening and welcoming our customers back to Harvey Nichols. Whilst we will be fully adhering to new health and safety measures to protect both customers and staff, we will be focusing on what we do best, which is providing a high level of personal service and an exceptional shopping experience, within a safe and comfortable environment.”

Government guidelines are being fully met to ensure the health and safety of all in the store and Harvey Nichols is excited to, once again, bring their customers the very best in new, niche brands across fashion, beauty, food and wine.

harveynichols.com/store/bristol