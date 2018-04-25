Berwick Drive, Bristol BS10 7TD

Tel: 0117 958 1590

Web: berwicklodge.co.uk

Located inside the idyllic Berwick Lodge, Hattusa combines the luxurious atmosphere of the historic manor house with a perfectly prepared and artistically presented menu. Talented chefs channel their vision of high-quality modern British cuisine into each dish, while consistently aiming to source produce from local sellers. The restaurant’s modern yet classic style offers a refreshing, contemporary twist on traditional recipes, resulting in the likes of harissa lamb rump and honey-glazed duck breast. Hattusa also takes pride in the talents of its sommelier, who has created an international wine list with recommendations to complement each dish on offer.