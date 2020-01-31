Heading into Bristol for a big night out with the girls and not sure what to wear? Whether you’re planning to enjoy drinks in a cocktail bar, a deluxe dinner, or dance the night away, you’ll want a dress that will make you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.

The good news is, finding the perfect dress doesn’t have to be difficult. These dresses are perfect for a night out and should inspire you to get your next girls night booked in a little quicker. With that in mind, here are three of our favourite dresses, ideal for whatever kind of night out you’ve got planned:

The Classic Little Black Dress

Every woman should have at least one little black dress in her wardrobe. If you don’t already own the perfect LBD, then this off-shoulder dress is the perfect choice: the subtle ruching at the waist is designed to flatter figures and emphasise curves. Meanwhile, the back of the dress features a slit to allow for ease of movement, making it the ideal option if you want to dance the night away.

The best thing about a little black dress is that you can wear it with almost anything; add bright colourful accessories if you want to stand out from the crowd or nod to this season’s hottest colour trends. Alternatively, stick with chic black or metallic accessories for a classic, timeless look.

Bardot off shoulder dress in black

The Two in One Sensation

2 in 1 Bardot pleated dress in black and animal print

Two piece outfits are bang on-trend this season, but they can be tricky to put together. This clever dress does all the hard work for you, creating the illusion of a skirt and top combination in one simple piece.

The zebra print pleated skirt has been designed to skim over the hips, and you won’t have to worry about the fitted black bardot top coming untucked whilst you’re dancing.

This dress would look perfect with leg-lengthening black heels and a coordinating clutch bag, and is a great choice for wine bars, elegant restaurants and, of course, enjoying a cocktail or two.

Marley wrap dress in big green leopard print

If you want to stand out from the crowd then you need to inject big print and bold colours into your outfit. There’s no print bigger or brighter than this show stopping green leopard print dress. Designed to suit every skin tone, this dress needs minimal accessorising, meaning it’s easy to throw on and go if you’re getting ready in a hurry. Just add your favourite heels and you’re ready to party.

The short length of the dress is perfect for showcasing long and lean legs, and the belt enables you to really cinch in your waist. This dress would be perfect for a dinner date, cocktails with the girls, or hitting your favourite

To see more images of these outfits and many more visit: SilkFred.com