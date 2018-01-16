Strongmen, cyclists, triathletes, ultramarathon runners, personal trainers and powerlifters will be at the home of Bristol City football & rugby clubs on 26 -27 May at VegfestUK Bristol.

Professional sportspeople are traditionally believed to require plenty of meat and whey to compete at the top level, and such perception still holds for many today.

However, a number of athletes who swear by a 100% plant-based diet whilst thriving in their chosen sports have proved otherwise convincingly, and they will be inviting everyone to think twice on the subject at one of the UK’s most firmly established vegan events VegfestUK Bristol on Bank Holiday weekend May 26-27 at Ashton Gate stadium, the home of Bristol City football and rugby clubs.

Plant-based athletes confirmed for the event include:

champion boxer, champion kickboxer and mixed martial arts fighter Omowale Adewale ,

, strongman Patrik Baboumian (the world’s strongest man in 2013),

(the world’s strongest man in 2013), professional cyclist Christine Vardaros ,

, triathlete Kate Strong

triathlete and high-performance coach Dave Sheahan ,

, ultramarathon runner Fiona Oakes ,

, personal trainer and nutritionist Hench Herbivore ,

, powerlifter Pat Reeves (World Deadlift record holder at the National Singles Championships in powerlifting),

(World Deadlift record holder at the National Singles Championships in powerlifting), former freerunning world champion Tim Shieff (Ninja Warrior UK Last Man Standing)

The aforementioned athletes will share their personal success stories and some of the secrets behind their own achievements, in addition to answering questions from the audience, in the Plant-Based Diets: Optimum Performance section of talks and panels.

Other educational areas of interest at the event include the Plant-Based Diets: Optimum Health section by plant-based health experts, The Vegan Academy for anyone looking for glimpses into the core ethics of veganism, Cookery Demos for inspirations on plant-based recipes, and the Vegan Activists Hub for the budding activist.

The informative sessions come on top of around 250 stalls altogether providing superb shopping options for anyone looking for plant-based products, as well as around 18 caterers, a pizzeria/bar, and a restaurant all serving an exceptional feast without the use of animal-based ingredients, alongside live music from 2 stages, followed by comedy, magicians and other entertainment in the evenings.

Advanced tickets for the event are now available at bristol.vegfest.co.uk/tickets

Buy one get one half price offers are running all the way until the end of April.

Standard day tickets cost £11.00 for adults and £5.50 for concessions, inclusive of booking fees. Limited amounts of Supporter tickets are available at £27.50 each (inclusive of booking fees), which include access to Hospitality lounges, priority entrance and a goody bag each as well as the opportunity to lend your support to VegfestUK’s move into Ashton Gate stadium this year.

Tickets are also available on the gate at £12.00 for adults and £6.00 for concessions. Kids under 16 can enter the event for free as long as they are accompanied by adults.

Visit: bristol.vegfest.co.uk