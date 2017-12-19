A cast of 150 Dauntsey’s pupils, supported by a large backstage crew and full orchestra has delighted sell-out audiences with an inspiring and dramatic production of Les Misérables , the hugely successful stage adaptation of the novel by French poet and novelist Victor Hugo.

This was the second time that Dauntsey’s has undertaken this challenging musical, having staged the premiere 15 years ago in 2002, and was subsequently invited to stage the production in the West End.

The show received standing ovations from audiences of more than 600 each night. The cast was made of up of pupils from years 7 to 13; for some this was their stage debut. Backstage, the School’s hi-tech sound and light system, worthy of a West End theatre, created a stunning backdrop for this dramatic musical. The orchestra, made up of 35 musicians, both pupils and members of staff, performed the famous score with great skill and sensitivity.

The December production has become a musical tradition for Dauntsey’s and Les Misérables follows spellbinding shows including Mamma Mia , Miss Saigon , and Billy Elliot .

Rikki Jackson, Director of Drama, Dauntsey’s said;

“This was a very ambitious production for the School not only in terms of the staging but also in bringing to life such a complex and moving story which includes so many iconic songs which demand great skill to sing.

“But the pupils never fail to amaze me and we were treated to wonderful performances over the week. We have been working hard at rehearsals since September and all the effort certainly paid off in a show which was moving, thrilling, and, most importantly of all, wonderful entertainment for the audience.

“Being involved either on stage or behind the scenes in a production of this standard really inspires and motivates our pupils and I am pleased to say that the Performing Arts at Dauntsey’s continue to thrive.”

Photograph shows: Pupils from Dauntsey’s Delight Sell Out Audiences with their Production of Les Misérables