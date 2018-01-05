We consulted with mind and body coach Kim Ingleby on a few of this year’s feel-good trends.

Happy 2018! May it be filled with fine health, joy, and the courage to action dreams and feel good. But where do you start? Every new year we are bombarded with messages promising us a fitter, healthier and happier mind and body, and it can be overwhelming knowing ‘what’s right’ for you, so we’ve pulled together a couple of emerging trends in case you fancy trying something a little different.

Who are you, anyway?

As we know, our genes dictate how we respond to diet and exercise, and consequently, DNA testing is becoming a bit of a thing. A fast and accessible tool for all, it can facilitate personalised fitness plans or inform on individual health benefits, smart nutrition and exercise choices that can reduce the risk of injury, and improve recovery and performance. Genetic testing tells you specifically about your make-up, so that you can tailor your lifestyle to fit your biology and ultimately change up your fitness routine to get the best results. Personally I have found this to be invaluable, and my clients have seen impressive results by training less, training smarter and recovering for longer. It has helped provide clarity on the ‘best’ nutrition plan too. Combined with DNA testing, personalised blood testing and food intolerance testing is also proving to enhance wellness. Bristol nutritionist Rosie Letts offers specialised testing, South West organisation Forth does local blood testing, and anyone booking a test and consultation with me can save £50 at DNA Fit – just mention this feature.

Play time

With more and more emphasis put on the delivery of immediate results and responses in our pressured society, the power of play to get ourselves fitter, refreshed and refocused, is coming into focus. Aerial acrobatics, couples’ yoga, stand-up paddle boarding – anything that gets you moving differently and having fun. Seek out something you think you’ll love and release your inner child. Family fitness classes are on the rise too – here in Bristol you can pop the pram in the boot and find a designated BuggyFit location (the Downs, Eastville Park, Horfield Common, Oldbury Court Estate, for starters) if you want to incorporate Baby into your routine. According to David Lloyd Clubs, as efforts are made to reduce screen-time, over a third of families now exercise as a unit, combining fitness with bonding, and in response to this growing appetite for active togetherness, they’ve launched Synrgy 360.

Essentially a fun playground to work out in, participants as young as eight can crawl, play, dangle, jump and sprint their way round an interactive environment with mum or dad, and there’s even a ‘Slopercise’ session to get families shaping up and ski-ready. Meanwhile, Street Envy in Eastville has a high-octane class called GloEnvy that sees over 18s plunged into darkness, save for the light of the glow sticks they move about with to a fun, nightclub-esque soundtrack – we’re definitely taking Mum to that one. (No dance experience required, thankfully…)

Not forgetting four-legged family members, one trend we are particularly loving is pet-inclusive fitness. DogFit and Aspire Events are hosting ‘Canicross’ running events of varying lengths throughout 2018 in locations including Bath Skyline, Avon Valley Railway, River Avon Trail and Ashton Court, and with Ruff Hounds doing yoga courses just for dogs in Chipping Sodbury, surely it’s only a matter of time before we can legitimately take Rover to yoga and downward dog together…

Care mail

The desire to keep things simple and save on our ever-precious time has seen bespoke subscription boxes on the up, from workout selections packed full of training plans, tips and goodies (just don’t eat them all at once), to recipes, spices and beauty products. Most can be tailored exactly to your preferences and trialled for a few months first – so, worth a go, we think!

New Bristol-based company Active Monthly is hoping to improve mindsets with regard to fitness this year – set up by George Fry, who was diagnosed with type-one diabetes at the age of 24, it’s a platform where subscribers can try products for themselves before committing to a full-price purchase, and stay up to date with the innovations in the industry. Meanwhile, over in St Philips, The Spicery is helping Bristolians cook up healthy feasts to reduce inflammation and boost immunity, or simply for a great date night – with subscriptions including ‘Meat-Free Magic’ for those keen to eat well and feel good.

Kim is an award-winning mind and body coach, author and TEDx speaker. Image by Sean Malyon.

Ye olde digital detox

Okay, this isn’t such a new idea but it always bears repeating because it’s ruddy important to remind ourselves to switch off from all those nagging notifications. In our busy lives, as mental health and stress levels rise at a worrying rate, the health benefits of taking the time to focus on reconnecting offline are proven, from improved sleep and reduced anxiety to increased creativity and happiness. Achieving clarity and perspective is a whole lot harder if that headspace is full of digital junk you feel compelled to action, so start by switching off your devices for a whole day (or a few hours to begin with) once a week and notice the difference. To support this, sign up to a meditation or mindfulness course, practise the art of kindness and get in tune with your breathing, posture and overall inner happiness. Bristol Meditation is a good place to start.

#GlobalGoals

This year’s trends are about balance. On one side, it’s about mastering your inner calm and wellness, taking the time to pause; and on the other side, it’s about striving to complete a challenge and make a difference. Why not take up a charity task that makes a global impact, and improve your wellbeing while providing a helping hand in a big way? Impact Marathon Series – a social business designed to harness the power of running marathons to build sustainable communities and bring people together – offers such challenges. The goal for each of the races, which take place across the globe, is to fundraise £250,000 to go directly to the projects identified in partnership with the UN’s global goals for sustainable development initiative.

Closer to home, you could join the guys at GoodGym Bristol, who have completed 7,244 kind deeds so far, while running around the city on their fitness-meets-philanthropy missions. You can sprint to community jobs including can-sorting at food banks and tree-planting, or to assist older or isolated people in Bristol with one-off tasks that they are no longer able to do on their own – anything from changing a lightbulb to helping with gardening. It gives you natural variety in your running routes, a more concrete form of motivation that’s often absent when running purely to meet your own fitness targets, and the chance to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Perhaps choose one thing for January, another for February and March and see how you get on. And remember, if you are setting new year’s resolutions, get really clear on what you want to achieve, write it down, be consistent, get support and commit. If we can help at all, tweet @kimingleby #make2018brilliant.

Featured image credit: Craig James Smith