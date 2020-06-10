Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has produced a video to promote the Online Bath Art Exhibition in aid of Children’s Hospice South West.

The exhibition is being held online at www.artsw.co.uk and features an impressive range of work by established and emerging artists, including a mixture of genres and mediums. You’re almost certain to find a gem for your home, workplace or loved one. Art Gallery SW has recruited over 70 artists until June 30th, so be quick! There are some Bristol-based artists taking part, including:

Nancy Chambers

Is known for her vibrant contemporary paintings that have a freshness and lightness of touch. She seeks to capture the essence of the subject. Her acrylic painting ‘Pears in a bowl’ will be exhibited, a painting that highlights her love of the natural world.

Olga Van Rijswijk

Has been exhibiting since 2019. She works in a wide range of media from lively watercolours to collages, textiles and crafts. Her works are found in many collections from New York to Jerusalem. Characterised by a vibrant use of colour, her innovative use of textures and a strong attention to detail. Her joyful paintings are inspired by friends, books and her travels.

Nigel Shipley

Is an abstract artist whose paintings are influenced by the emotional rawness of the Abstract Expressionists, a love of Japanese composition and by the light and movement of Renaissance painting. Oil paintings such as ‘Daybreak’ are rich and dark, broken by vibrant washes of colour. Works often contain landscape elements and objects that float surreally within the picture plane.

Children’s Hospice South West has had a huge drop of income due to COVID-19. The charity needs £3 million per year to fund its three children hospice’s. We will therefore help support them, with 25% from each piece of artwork sold being directly donated

For more information and to view the collection visit: www.artsw.co.uk

