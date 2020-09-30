Hi and welcome to our new-look website. We hope you find some great reads, ideas and inspiration

Honeycomb Interiors

Honeycomb is Beth Chippindall, an accomplished interior designer with more than 10 years’ industry experience in a variety of environments including multi-discipline architecture firms and top 100 interior design practices. She created Honeycomb to provide clients with a dedicated and personalised service, becoming a trusted creative partner to everyone she works with.

Our homes truly are our private havens, and the one space where we can let our own personal style run free. Artwork, wall colour, furniture, and those small finishing touches are what makes a house feel like a home. Honeycomb’s aim is to create beautiful spaces in which people love to spend time. Whatever the scale of your ambition, they work on projects of any size, from the overhaul of a family room through to a full house refurbishment.

Unit B5, BV Studio’s 37 Philip Street, Bristol, BS3 4EA
07793452422; honeycombinteriors.co.uk

