The team at Tyntesfield turn the clocks back to simpler times and invite us all for Christmas at the Gibbs family abode…

The days of National Trust properties battening down the hatches and simply closing up for winter are long gone. Quite the contrary, now, in fact, with elaborate, immersive events taking place in some. The guys over at Tyntesfield – the gorgeous Gothic revival house in Wraxall – have been hard at work since March, preparing all the various elements of their ‘Very Victorian Christmas’, which has just opened to visitors and runs until 3 January.

From drying natural foliage collected from around the estate’s gardens and parkland, to sewing each and every one of the Victorian costumes by hand, the whole team are involved in bringing Christmas 1891, with the Gibbs family, to life.

An early start

Hugh Harris, events officer for the National Trust at Tyntesfield, is the mastermind behind the estate’s festive offering. “Christmas, for me, starts in February, pretty much as soon as last Christmas has been packed away – we always want next year to be bigger and better so we have to start planning early,” he tells us.

“Straight away in the spring, the whole team, including staff and volunteers from every department – curatorial, catering, retail, conservation, marketing – gets together to talk through how last year went and start generating new, exciting, festive ways to present Tyntesfield for next time.”

By the time spring ends, the garden team will have already planted the flowers and foliage which will bloom throughout the summer before being dried and made into decorations in the autumn.

An authentic story

Hardly touched in a hundred years, Tyntesfield is a unique, near-complete example of a Victorian estate and Christmas really brings its spirit to life with all its traditional decorations and costumed historical characters.

“Each character is based on a real person from Tyntesfield’s history,’ explains Hugh. “For example, our butler, George Pollard, really served the Gibbs family as a butler before marrying a woman called Emily Constable, who was actually the cook at Tyntesfield at the time.

“The research into the characters was completed by a team of volunteers, who used historic photographs and the censuses of the time to make sure everything is as accurate as possible; from the stories the characters tell our visitors to the costumes that they wear – handmade by Tyntesfield volunteers and based on Victorian patterns and images.”

Rich seams

This year, there are several new and exciting elements to Tyntesfield’s Victorian Christmas, including the festive celebration of the Gibbs family’s estate workers, who have decorated Home Farm with all kinds of pretty, homemade decorations. These trimmings have been hand-sewn by a team of Tyntesfield volunteers who have been meeting since July for weekly ‘sew-ins’ on the estate.

“We’re so lucky to have such a great team of volunteers at Tyntesfield,” says Hugh, “their sheer passion, and the energy they put into bringing our seasonal visitor experience to life, is awe-inspiring.”

This hardworking crew won’t just be working behind the scenes either – come Christmas, many of them will be in character as Victorian residents and guests of the estate.

Image credit: Paul Blakemore

Get into the spirit

Visitors can join in the fun by singing traditional carols around the piano, by practising their ballroom dancing skills under the watchful eye of the lady of the house, and by pitching in with the Gibbs family’s pantomime rehearsal in the beautifully grand surroundings of the big, old house.

Additionally, for the first time, on set dates in December, they can also visit the cook as they prepare the Gibbs’ Christmas pudding order at Chaplain’s House – which usually serves another purpose as one of the National Trust’s holiday cottages, welcoming visitors from far and wide.

Special events

Throughout December, the Tyntesfield team will also be welcoming a variety of local choirs to perform festive concerts in the estate’s Victorian chapel. Visitors will be greeted with a mug of mulled wine and a puff-pastry mince pie at Home Farm to set the Christmas scene. Meanwhile, for children under five, along with their families, Tyntesfield’s learning team have created an especially seasonal edition of their popular ‘Tyntetots’ sessions with storytelling and games inspired by a classic Beatrix Potter tale.

“We had great fun planning our Christmas sessions, inspired by The Tailor of Gloucester,” says Tyntesfield’s learning assistant, Tish Russell. “Because the story is all about the fabrics and silks the tailor uses, it really reflects the festive opulence in the house.”

Families will be able to create their own tree decorations, test their tailoring skills, play festive games and experience the season in the traditional Victorian setting.

Seasonal shopping

Within Tyntesfield’s Cow Barn shop, the estate’s retail team have been planning for months to stock the shelves with the very best in decorations and gifts, including the traditional selection of National Trust-inspired collections and an ever-growing choice of locally sourced products. From hampers to homeware, decorations to board games, there’s plenty to inspire if you’re looking to get some of the Christmas shopping list ticked off, including all the traditional foodie favourites; mulled wine, mince pies and Christmas puddings galore.

On 2 and 3 December, there’s also Tyntesfield’s festive food and craft market which takes place at Home Farm, featuring a range of local stall-holders offering freshly baked seasonal goodies, homemade jewellery, hand-crafted ceramics and lots more.

While pre-bookable Very Victorian Christmas tickets are sold out, the majority of tickets are available on the day, and there are plenty of other wonderful festive events and attractions at the property.

Visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/tyntesfield

Feature image credit: Steve Haywood