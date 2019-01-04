This is yoga reinvented. Breathe deeper, stretch further and sweat harder. An otherworldly cocoon of glowing lights, heady aromas and enveloping soundscapes, taking you a million miles from the everyday. Hotpod Yoga smashes any stereotypes or preconceptions of yoga you may have. It’s is all about getting you to feel comfortable in your body, pushing your boundaries, and letting the hot, dark, immersive pod remove you from day-to-day life. You’ll sweat more than you thought possible; and you’ll come out feeling refreshed and reinvigorated. Hotpod is a judgement-free space where they don’t care if you can’t touch your knees (let alone toes) or if you can put your legs behind your head – all are welcome! It really is yoga for real life. To understand it, you’ve got to experience it. Step into the pod and really get into it. The Hotpod Yoga Bristol crew looks forward to seeing you in the pod soon.

Use the discount code: BRISTOLMAG for a free class

Unit 2, Tower House, Fairfax Street, Bristol BS1 3BN

07872 910358; hotpodyoga.com