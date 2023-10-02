House of Radiators sells traditional and designer radiators that can be off-the-shelf sizes/finishes or bespoke sizes and colours. This popular, family-run business opened its Bear Flat showroom in 2011 and not only sells to Bath areas but throughout the UK and overseas. Following a major re-fit, there are over 100 radiators on display and due to increasing popularity the traditional cast iron and column radiator range has expanded. With over 50 years experience in the heating and radiator industry they offer a friendly and high level of customer service. This is key in helping customers choose the right radiator for their home that will not only look amazing but will heat their room and do its job. Because the team work with leading manufacturers and distributors in the radiator industry, there’s always something to suit all budgets and styles. Locally the company are able to offer an at-home consultation where they’ll measure up and work out the correct heat requirements and size up radiators accordingly.





22 Wellsway, Bear Flat, Bath BA2 2AA; 01225 424199; houseofradiators.co.uk