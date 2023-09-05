How charitable giving can reduce inheritance tax

By Richard Higgs, Chartered Independent Financial Planner

Inheritance tax (IHT) rules can have a significant impact on the value of assets passed on to your loved ones. Individuals have a “nil rate band” which is the amount up to which an estate has no IHT to pay, currently set at £3325,000. For married couples and civil partners, any unused portion of the nil-rate band can be transferred to the surviving partner, potentially doubling the tax-free allowance to £650,000.

Additionally, if you leave your main residence to direct descendants (children, adopted, fostered, or stepchildren and grandchildren), you are entitled to a residence nil rate band of £175,000 each. Any assets you hold above these thresholds are taced at a rate of 40%.

One effective strategy to potentially reduce IHT is legacy giving, which involves designating a portion of your estate to a charitable cause in your will. This deliberate and thoughtful decision ensures your values continue to make a difference even after you are gone.

When at least 10% of your estate is donated to charity, the rate of IHT on the remainder of the estate (above thresholds) is reduced from 40% to 36%. This can make a huge difference to the tax owed making legacy giving an integral part of IHT planning.



If you would like to learn more about legacy giving or other IHT planning strategies, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us. AS experts in later life financial advice, we can help you gain clarity and confidence in your inheritance tax and estate planning.



Call 0117 3636 212 or email office@haroldstephens.co.uk to arrange a relaxed chat about your circumstances or to request a complimentary inheritance tax review.

For more financial planning tips, search Harold Stephens IFA on Youtube.

Visit haroldstephens.co.uk to learn more