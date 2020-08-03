Digital Marketing (DM) helps your business, but it only amplifies your message to your audience. If your message and choice of audience is not right, it can’t do much for you.

Clarify these 5 things before investing in DM: your beliefs, your purpose, your niche, your brand story, and your sales process. Note: I am not a DM consultant; I am sharing my own experience as an entrepreneur.

Firstly, investing in DM while living with limiting beliefs & self-doubt will not get you great results. You will be less convincing on videos, charge low rates, and struggle to convert the leads you get.

Secondly, define a clear and motivating purpose. If your motivation goes up and down, you will find it hard to build a complete digital funnel. You’ll dabble, procrastinate, and waste time. Find the drive that will sustain you.

DM consultants are tech experts, but are not self-awareness and business coaches. They may not help you get empowering beliefs and define a clear purpose.

Third, set a clear niche. DM consultants can help create avatars, but they may not challenge you especially if they don’t know your industry. They’ll build a funnel based on what you say. So it’s your responsibility to get clear and stay focused.

Next is your brand story, the client’s journey with you. It’s more than a hot slogan. You must answer the questions they’re asking: “Can I trust you? Do you understand me? How can you help me?” Your consultant will help you create a customer journey, but will they sharpen the finer distinctions?

And finally, your sales process. DM will get leads, but leads don’t get returns; clients do! To my knowledge, no DM consultant guarantees clients. Increase conversion by fine-tuning your sales approach. Who is guiding you to sell better?

Don’t let your bad sales process waste good leads.

Building a good foundation for DM will get you quicker results. Which of these do you need to work on? Contact me for a chat.

I help dedicated self-employed professionals create a comprehensive marketing approach in only 3 sessions, so they can reach their dream life without wasting time and money.

Find out more about The Brave Zone at thebravezone.com or book an Initial Discovery Session to get fresh perspectives for your business by emailing Cynthia at cynthia@thebravezone.com