Noco Hair knows everything there is to know about hair styling. Whether you’re looking for loose beach waves or a flawless up-do, the stylists at Noco have you got covered.

Now, while we’re all in isolation, Noco are bringing much-needed ‘how to’ videos to our screens, taking us through step-by-step guides to some of our favourite hair styles.

Here, Marika teaches us how to achieve gorgeous waves from the comfort of our own home.

Tip: Wear it neat by dressing out with a wide tooth comb or create a beachy texture by shaking your hair out with your fingers. Make sure the hair has cooled down before dressing it out to make it last longer.

Noco Hair is located on Whiteladies Road. For more helpful videos, visit nocohair.com.

