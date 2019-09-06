Top tips on how to achieve luxury with your interiors this season from furniture specialists Arlo & Jacob

About Arlo & Jacob

Family furniture brand Arlo & Jacob is a self-proclaimed champion of family life. The team design and handmake furniture that is built to last a lifetime at the factory in Long Eaton, the home of British upholstery. With a continually evolving and growing collection of classic and contemporary styles, the company has a range of upholstered furniture to suit any home. With more than 120 house fabrics, every option is covered.

Arlo & Jacob has recently introduced a new autumn/winter fabric collection to its range. Focusing on the season’s key trend for luxurious, tactile fabrics, the team have curated a mix of sophisticated and elegant tones that complement one another to create a grown-up, luxe interior look.

The collection is formed in majority by new luxury velvets, which come in seven sophisticated and smart colours. These beautiful shades are elegant and unique, offering something you can’t find elsewhere. For a smattering of texture and visual interest, Arlo & Jacob has paired its luxury velvets with the new Benelux Bouclé.

Top interior fabric trends for autumn/winter 2019

The new autumn/winter 2019/20 fabric collection is Arlo & Jacob’s most opulent and luxurious collection to date. “This season, we wanted to bring a collection of superior quality velvets to the market at an affordable price. All these velvets come from European mills and are made from 100% cotton. They have an extremely thick pile, unlike any velvet on offer from other furniture retailers,” says Laura Barnard, product manager at Arlo & Jacob.

The fabrics come in a range of sophisticated and smart colours and will transform any design of furniture into a luxurious, high-end looking piece. “Since velvet is such a strong interior look, we wanted one other fabric to help break up the otherwise singular texture of the collection, and we wanted to bring a bright cosiness to the new collection; which is why we launched Benelux Bouclé,” says Laura. This is a super cosy, soft, opulent, chunky, highly textured fabric, which is the definition of a homely interior look. “We think this is a sumptuous fabric that balances the collection brilliantly.”

The luxury velvets, shown here on one of the comfiest styles, the Henry armchair, are ideal for almost all furniture styles, but especially for traditional pieces like Henry, Cartwright and the Morse and Holmes from the House & Garden Collection, which all have a contemporary twist to their designs.

The Henry chair will add a comfortable yet luxurious touch to your room

We sat down with Arlo & Jacob’s Laura to find out more about the collection:

Where do the fabrics in the collection come from?

Benelux Bouclé comes from a reputable Belgium mill, and our luxury velvet is woven in Italy by weavers with nearly a century’s worth of experience.

What’s the most significant furniture trend for autumn/winter 2019?

Natural materials and textures. Natural fibre textiles are easy to clean, breathable, and they age beautifully. Natural materials are grounding elements in a home and bring a little of the outside into your interiors.

How did you choose this colour palette for the collection?

The deep pile of the sumptuous cotton velvet brings a certain je ne sais quoi to the textures in the Arlo & Jacob range: with natural and rich shades that will complement the palate of our in-house range. The bouclé will make any furniture a real statement piece – with its plush texture. The richness of the luxury velvet palette and the texture of the bouclé means that we’ll be hitting all the senses – you’ll have a room that you’ll love to look at, and can’t wait to come

home to.

If you want to explore the new limited-edition fabric collection in person, or any of Arlo & Jacob’s other fabrics, pop into the Bristol showroom on Whiteladies Road for the ultimate comfort test while you enjoy a complimentary glass of something hot, cold or bubbly.

Main image: The Morse sofa from the House and Garden Collection