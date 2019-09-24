Hurley Engines and Garden Machinery have been trading in Bath since 1967, providing services such as engine machining and re-manufacturing in their fully kitted-out engine machining workshop. A little while after opening, Hurleys made a move into garden machinery where they began to supply and repair commercial and domestic products and are still doing so today. Hurleys are also a main dealer for some of the world’s leading compact industrial engine manufactures such as Kubota, Yanmar and various other brands. So, whether you’re after a new machine for your garden or your business, in need of your engine re-manufactured, need parts, or your machines serviced or repaired then this is the team to call.

Unit 7, The Maltings Industrial Estate, Brassmill Lane, Bath BA13JL

01225 336812; hurleyengines.co.uk