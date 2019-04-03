HUSK offers an affordable way to add custom elements to your kitchen. HUSK fronts and countertops are designed to work with IKEA cabinets but can also be adapted if you are planning a kitchen with an alternative cabinet supplier.

Material options have been chosen with durability in mind. No need for maintenance and hardy enough to withstand busy family lifestyles.

The product works well in any space. Whether it be an architectural new build or a period property, their colour swatches, taps, sinks, handles and worktops will fit right in. A timeless design with just the right amount of personality. HUSK think that buying better means buying less and being better for you, your wallet and the environment.

Unit 9 Montpelier Central Trading Estate, Station Road, Bristol, BS6 5EE; 0117 4420 377; madebyhusk.com