Inspectors praise Cleve House and Wotton House International Schools

Bristol and Gloucester independent schools that set up pioneering partnership are recognised by ISI.



Bristol’s first international school and its partner school in Gloucester are celebrating after receiving glowing inspection reports. Cleve House International School, on Wells Road in Knowle, and Wotton House International School, both received visits from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) last term.

The two independent schools went into partnership in 2023, with Cleve House becoming the first school in Bristol to offer parts of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme for 11 to 16-year-olds. An alternative to the traditional GCSE route, the IB is seen as a “gold standard” across much of the world and offers a “slimmed down” set of exams in five core subjects at 16.



Inspectors said Cleve House, which now takes pupils aged from two to 16, develops “confident, resilient pupils with a positive attitude to learning in an environment that is full of joy, empathy and opportunity.”

Their report says: “Pupils develop high levels of self-confidence and self-esteem and respond positively to the empathy and kindness shown towards them. They develop the resilience to participate fully in their learning, enabling pupils to achieve well across the full range of subjects that they study.



“Pupils with additional needs make rapid progress due to the skillful and focused interventions by staff and the consistent focus on building pupils’ self-esteem and self-confidence.”

Cleve House’s inspection report also highlights that:

Knowledgeable staff tailor learning opportunities to the needs and interests of individual children

Leaders are highly effective in driving forward school improvement and promoting the well-being of pupils

Pupils demonstrate high standards of behaviour both within lessons and outside the classroom, and a sense of calm and purposeful learning characterises lessons

Pupils demonstrate high levels of respect towards each other and feel happy, safe and secure at school

Clare Fraser, headteacher at Cleve House International School, said: “Bristol’s independent schools have been hugely successful over the years by offering a traditional educational approach, but we are offering something radically different.



“This has been borne out by our latest inspection report, which recognises the way we are already transforming our pupils’ development through our unique educational approach in partnership with Wotton House.”



Meanwhile ISI inspectors recognised personalised learning as being a significant strength at Wotton House. The school currently takes pupils aged seven to 16 but has announced that it is launching a sixth form ready for the next academic year.



The report says: “Leaders have developed a creative approach to curriculum design which ensures that all pupils’ needs, interests and preferences are identified, understood and supported.



“Assessment of pupils’ work is also adapted to best meet each pupils’ needs. This comprehensive approach by leaders to create personalised pathways so that all pupils make good progress is a significant strength of the school.”



“The inspectors’ report highlights how our approach ensures that every student’s needs, interests and strengths are understood and supported,” says Daniel Sturdy, principal of Wotton House International School.



“As part of this inspection, our application to extend the school’s age range has also been approved and from September we will be launching a Wotton International Sixth Form.



“Our partnership with Cleve House is a game changer for education locally and from September we will be able to provide even more opportunities for our students to thrive.”



wottonhouseschool.co.uk | clevehouseschool.com