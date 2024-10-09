Interaction scoops national BCO award for “fantastic” Halo office fit-out

Interaction, the Bath-based workplace design and build company, has won a prestigious national award for its “exceptional” work designing and fitting out Osborne Clarke’s flagship offices in Bristol.

Interaction was crowned national winner in the Fit Out Workplace category at the British Council for Offices’ (BCO) awards at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel in London. The annual awards celebrate excellence across the UK office sector.

The award judges said Osborne Clarke’s flexible office in the landmark Halo building, one of the UK’s most sustainable office developments, was “a simply fantastic state-of-the-art workplace in an iconic Bristol building”.

They added that Interaction’s design put the law firm’s people and culture at the core of the new workplace, with sustainability, wellbeing, inclusion and staff effectiveness its founding principles.

Spanning 100,000 sq ft, Osborne Clarke’s stunning Halo workplace includes indoor gardens that provide social and quiet areas for employees. It also features a mix of flexible workspaces, a yoga and spin studio, and restaurant with a rooftop terrace that offers panoramic views of Bristol.

“With vibrant breakout areas, flexible workspaces, and comfortable places to eat as well as exercise and relax, it can be assumed that Halo will be a very much desired place to work for years to come,” said the award organisers.

In keeping with strict sustainability criteria, the Halo fit-out was designed with WELL Building and Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM) certifications in mind. Sustainable materials were used throughout the workspace, including reclaimed clothing materials and recycled plastics.

Interaction’s managing director Dieter Wood said: “Winning the national BCO award for best workspace fitout is a huge honour and testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our team.

“The Osborne Clarke project reflects what we stand for at Interaction – creating spaces that are beautiful, sustainable and that genuinely inspire the people who use them every day. It’s a very proud moment for Interaction.”

