Geometry, gold and gelato; bold ultraviolet versus the grace of the natural world; statement herringbone flooring and the two-tone treatment: we are loving SS18’s interior influences, and the ideas our local designers are offering to inspire your spring thinking
Bracey Interiors
“Exotic plants and foliage are everywhere as people are encouraged to bring ‘greenery’ into their homes. Most of the latest accessories ranges celebrate nature and can be used to add colour and interest to a room design. Another strong influence are geometric designs, used to create a strong, imposing reaction or in some cases, a simple backdrop.”
And what of the hue championed by Pantone this year – chosen to communicate ‘originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking’? “Ultraviolet certainly is rather a brave colour choice and one that maybe should be used in small doses,” says Alison. “Designers Guild use this shade to great effect in their floral designs. The latest paint shades do feature more colour with the grey/neutral tones being less dominant. Yellow or rather old gold/yellow tones are returning and balance perfectly with the more dramatic, colourful designs in wallpapers and fabrics.”
David Hutton Interiors
“Pantone’s colour of the year is already creeping into the interiors market so if you’ve a passion for purple, my advice is to go bold: large statement pieces, even a feature wall. Making a statement with flooring is another key trend and a simple way to add drama is by choosing a rug in bold colours. Almost like having a painting on the floor, a rug like this should really stand out so keep the surrounding furniture and décor simple. The use of bold patterned carpet runners on stairs is also a great way to add interest. And herringbone floors are a must in my view…
“As an overall approach, glamorous, sophisticated interiors are overtaking the mid-century style that’s been popular up until now. Hand in hand with this is a move away from copper in favour of gold – a trend I personally welcome with open arms!
“Finally, high contrast marble has been popular for a while and it’s still big this year, so incorporating it into your home doesn’t mean it will date quickly. It’s especially versatile in kitchens where it can be used to great effect.”
Suzy Harris Design
“Bringing the outside in feels wonderful. Arrange spring blooms or acquire some new house plants and display them in clean, textural vases and glassware. Botanical prints can also have this effect. Less is more at this time, and clearing your space and making a feature of just a few choice pieces is refreshing.
“Recent trends towards darker paints and fabrics, especially in deep greys, blues and greens can still work in springtime, but adding some glassware and brighter or pastel-coloured accessories can freshen up your scheme and provide luminosity.
“I try not to be trend-led in my design, preferring to suit a property and the personalities of its occupants, but I see a definite shift towards warmer neutrals in earthy, clay colours, bare plaster and dusky pinks. Warmer metal choices, such as brass, rose gold and copper look lovely with both the blue greys and these earthy tones. New handles or paint can update your storage furniture while new lighting can transform a room and pastel accessories can brighten both the darkly colourful and neutral schemes.”
Bethan England Interiors
“Combine these new colour shades with natural textures such as woods and leather,” Bethan continues. “Cane and wicker furniture go with pastels beautifully along with rattan pendant shades and baskets. Embrace the intrinsic imperfections and honesty of raw materials with weathered woods, frayed linens and distressed finishes.
“Elsewhere, botanical prints are still going strong with lush, revitalising greenery, bright flora and fauna and exotic, jungle-inspired designs bringing energy to a room; and the industrial look is still around but very much pared back, paler and elegant. Minimalist statement lighting set against furniture with a raw or aged finish can be a stylish combination, and antiques or vintage pieces are always a good way of adding character and interest to a room, no matter what the décor. I’d avoid anything new that has been made to look old; instead search online or visit a local antiques market or salvage yard.
“Finally, in a seemingly unstable political and social climate, many of us find ourselves drawn to tradition for that feeling of security and comfort. Floral chintzes are back and these can be boldly embraced through wallpaper with matching curtains or upholstery. Have a look at the beautiful prints by Sanderson via Style Library. Alternatively, hunt down some vintage floral cushions or bedspreads; visit the plethora of independent artisan shops in Bristol to find a traditionally crafted piece. Individual finds such as hand-printed lampshades, locally made ceramics or original artwork will give your home a much needed human touch in our tech-centric world.”
Addicted to Patterns
“Other influential colours will be mustard and coral; a truly earthy palette with a strong accent of deep navy blue and charcoal. Our own collection of wallpapers for the new season, screenprinted by hand in Bristol, is inspired by nature – golden honey bees, meadow birds and linear sea florals in gold and coral; quirky red desert cacti with fizzy silver and pale khaki, Avon herons by the river bank in deep mustard and turquoise; geometric interpretations of the cityscape printed in old gold and pastel teal with a tint of fluorescent orange.”
Neptune
“It makes a room feel calm and comfortable, even with the absence of sofas, footstools and blankets, showing how colour alone has the potential to comfort and to cushion a room,” says the design team, pairing it with colours from seasons gone by including paint shade Driftwood – whose neutrality brings together earthy brown with cool and soft pink undertones.