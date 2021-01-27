Introducing Lucy Smith Osteopathy

Fed up with ongoing discomfort or pain? At Lucy Smith Osteopathy we provide a safe, effective

hands-on approach to musculoskeletal pain

Lucy Smith qualified in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in osteopathy and has a broad knowledge base having treating a variety of people. After graduating she worked at the Royal Ballet School in Covent Garden diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal injuries in young student dancers. This started Lucy’s interest in sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.



Following many years working as an associate in busy multi-disciplinary practices, she founded Lucy Smith Osteopathy at The Practice Rooms in Westbury-on-Trym, with a vision to provide expert osteopathic care in Bristol suitable for the entire family.



What is osteopathy?

Osteopaths use a combination of targeted deep tissue massage, joint articulation and spinal manipulation to relieve pain and improve joint range of movement. Osteopaths have a thorough understanding of how the human body works and focus on treating the cause of the injury rather than just the symptoms.

Osteopathy is a regulated health profession and in 2017 osteopaths were awarded Allied Health Profession (AHP) status by NHS England.



What conditions do osteopaths treat?

Below are some of the common joint and muscle conditions that osteopaths treat. Many people are experiencing an increase in aches and pains from the adjustment to working from home. Lucy can advise on the best desk setup, ergonomic equipment and stretching exercises to improve posture.

Back pain

Nerve compression or sciatica

“Slipped” or herniated discs

Osteoarthritic (degenerative) joint conditions

Neck pain and cervicogenic headaches

Sports injuries

Repetitive strain injuries

Shoulder rotator cuff injuries and frozen shoulder





Adapting during a pandemic

As primary healthcare practitioners, osteopaths have been open and working throughout COVID-19 under the strictest hygiene standards.

Lucy has received excellent feedback from existing patients and is proud to continue providing care to those in the local community during this challenging and difficult time.

To make an appointment contact: 0782 115 7920

or email: info@lucysmithosteopathy.co.uk

www.lucysmithosteopathy.co.uk

Lucy’s practice can be found at: The Practice Rooms, 57-59 High Street,

Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol BS9 3ED