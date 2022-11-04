Isata Kanneh-Mason performs at Redmaids’ High School

On Tuesday 1 November, Redmaids’ High School welcomed world-renowned pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason to the school to deliver a masterclass to students and a concert to the wider school community.

As a teenager, Isata won the Elton John scholarship to attend the Royal Academy of Music; Elton was so impressed with her playing that he paid her music college fees and invited her to perform with him. Now in her twenties, Isata is a well-known and talented concert pianist who has performed at countless concert halls around the world, winning a European Concert Halls Organisation (EHCO) “Rising Star Award” in 2021 and is now the Artist in Residence with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

During Tuesday’s masterclass, several Redmaids’ High students had the opportunity to perform for Isata and other students from Redmaids’ High and local primary schools, playing pieces by Debussy, Poulenc, Shostakovich and Gershwin. Isata was incredibly complimentary of how the students played, giving them personalised feedback and encouragement throughout the session.

In the evening, Isata was joined by the New Bristol Sinfonia who accompanied her in performing Dohnányi’s “Variations on a Nursery Tune”. Isata’s performance was electric and truly magical. Her energy and passion for what she does shone through every note. New Bristol Sinfonia also delivered a fantastic programme of music by Bernstein and Bizet, as well as less well-known works by Doreen Carwithen and Lili Boulanger. Redmaids’ High student Grace, a talented percussionist, was delighted to be invited to join the percussion section of the orchestra for this high-profile occasion which made the evening even more special.

Mrs Harrison, Director of Music, said “it was such an honour to welcome Isata to the school. She had such a positive energy throughout the day, and her total passion and enthusiasm for what she does was evident for all to see. Our students have gained so much from the opportunity to be coached by her and hear her play. The concert in the evening was a really special night that we will never forget.”

Music is an integral part of life at Redmaids’ High and the state-of-the-art Redland Hall is a key venue for many local ensembles including the Bristol Ensemble and New Bristol Sinfonia.

redmaidshigh.co.uk