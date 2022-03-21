Jeremy Blackmore: inspiring the future

An important pioneering initiative has been launched in the Bristol, aiming to provide more opportunities for young Black cricketers. Jeremy Blackmore hears from the African-Caribbean Engagement Programme’s development officer, Theo Gordon.

Theo Gordon

Young people in Bristol are being given the chance to become professional cricketers thanks to a new partnership between the Gloucestershire Cricket Foundation, Gloucestershire County Cricket Club and the African-Caribbean Engagement Programme (ACE) – an independent charity set up to increase opportunities for young Black cricketers.

The ACE programme – which is the brainchild of Ebony Rainford-Brent, the first Black cricketer to play for England, and a highly respected coach and commentator – has expanded to Bristol, its third city, after securing £100,000 in funding from Royal London. It was first launched by Surrey County Cricket Club in January 2020 in response to a 75% decline in cricket participation by members of the Black community. It later launched in Birmingham before coming to Bristol last autumn, where it is overseen by the Gloucestershire Cricket Foundation.

The foundation has appointed Theo Gordon as Development Officer, who is overseeing the delivery of the ACE initiative across the Bristol area. Under Theo’s lead, supported by the foundation and Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, around 30 schools across the city will be a part of ACE’s grassroots cricket programmes in each academic year. At least 400 young Black cricketers will benefit from development and performance opportunities.

The ACE programme primarily wants to target those who have not aspired to play the game for reasons such as a lack of representation as Theo says the game has not always been accessible to everyone in Bristol. “A lot of the kids within the county age groups or who represent first class counties are private school tutored. A lot of African Caribbean kids are not private school tutored so that is where ACE comes in. The programme is trying to break down the barrier by reaching out to the community, showing them that it can be fun and exciting and give them an opportunity to be a part of a great sport.

“I’m hoping to inspire a lot of African Caribbean boys and girls. I want to show them that there is a space for us in this sport.”

The ACE programme’s development officer, Theo Gordon, on a school visit to St Barnabas Primary School in North Common, Warmley

Theo started playing cricket from a young age, joining The Police Officers Club in Jamaica at just 15, before later playing senior matches for Kingston CC. He has been a Gloucestershire Performance coach since 2015, using his skills to coach a variety of age groups while undertaking the role of head coach and youth co-ordinator from 2016-18 at Bristol West Indian Phoenix CC. He was Gloucestershire Cricket Board young coach of the year in 2016 and is still actively involved as a player for Golden Hill Cricket Club in Henleaze.

Through offering high-quality coaching sessions, the ACE programme aims to give talented young people genuine opportunities to access pathways into professional cricket. Theo has already run several free coaching sessions in local schools and says feedback from parents and guardians has been hugely positive.

“They’ve said I’ve really inspired their kids to stay and get more involved in cricket – ACE has reignited their passion for the sport. All the coaches are the same colour. We’re all a part of the same background, we get them, they get us, and the environment we create is so good.”

During half-term last October, as part of Black History Month, ACE held a two-day free holiday camp at May Park Primary School in Eastville for children in school years four to seven. More than 120 youngsters attended, with 90% from African Caribbean backgrounds.

“The reaction’s been great,” says Theo. “The kids are quite happy; everybody asks about ACE and what we do. It comes back to education, understanding and knowing that if you just give them the time of day, you realise a lot of them are interested in cricket. It’s just that no-one has ever tried to teach and explain what the sport is.”

ACE set out to establish two community hubs in two years but met that target inside six months. The first hub opened at City Academy, in Easton followed by a second at Trinity Academy in Lockleaze. England stars Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Dom Sibley as well as Sam and Tom Curran, have attended sessions at the two hubs to provide an unforgettable experience to youngsters who aspire to one day become professional cricketers. These special events were made possible through Royal London’s continued support since the launch of the programme. What’s more, Theo has also launched the ACE scholarship programme, with 23 youngsters aged between 11 and 19 benefiting from the programme. The scholars will receive all the support they would receive if they were in the county set-up. They will also be mentored so they are ready for any opportunity that may arise.

With the better weather and new season ahead, Theo hopes to bring the schools and community hubs together to play some competitive matches. He also hopes to add another two hubs over the next 18 months – watch this space.

For more information on how to get involved, contact ACE Bristol Development Officer, Theo Gordon, on theo@aceprogramme.com or theron.gordon@gloucestershirecricketfoundation.org.