Job vacancy: Digital Content, Social Media Editor & Editorial Assistant

Six month paid internship – The Bath Magazine & The Bristol Magazine.

Every month we produce two city lifestyle magazines – The Bath Magazine and The Bristol Magazine. In each city they are the biggest by print, circulation and readership.

The magazines’ websites play an important role, not only offering content from the magazines but also producing engaging online features and news, updates and commentary.



Our social media platforms are well established and continue to grow and every week we produce a weekend Newsletter for both Bath and Bristol subscribers.

We now have a rare opportunity for a talented and enthusiastic individual to take on the role of administering the content for both websites, both newsletters and our social media presence on Instagram and Twitter.

The successful candidate will also support, deputise and work alongside the editors of both magazines, assisting them in producing regular articles for the magazines and well as supporting the needs of the sales team and advertising clients.

Educated to degree level (preferably in English/Journalism/relevant subject), applicants must be highly proficient in writing, sub-editing and proof-reading. They must have a real eye for detail, as well as an interest in local publishing and pursuing an editorial career.

As a member of our editorial team candidates must also be a strategic thinker, clearly understanding and supporting our commercial responsibilities, often working with the sales team on special features and projects.

Candidates must be proficient in working with content management systems such as WordPress, and have experience of producing content for social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Candidates should be keen to be involved in magazine design, production and workflow, and be prepared to work to tight deadlines.

There are opportunities for out of hours functions and press events, so a can-do attitude and willingness to be accessible (often at short notice) is required.

Candidates should possess a desire to provide superb, engaging content, creating interesting features, and deliver the highest standard.

Key Skills

• Excellent writing, grammar and proofing skills

• Experience of working with content management systems such as WordPress

• Proven social media and/or blogging/vlogging experience

• A creative thinker who has an eye for finding new stories

• An ability to use various page-setting software and photo-editing software, as well as regular office applications

• A strong forward planner who is meticulous, well organised and able to work to deadlines

• A genuine team player who is able to work closely with a busy advertising/production team, other writers, commercial clients and freelance contributors

• A ‘can-do’ attitude, willing to turn a hand to any task and find solutions to challenges

• An interest in lifestyle magazine topics such as the arts, culture, theatre, music, interiors, history, food and drink

This role is offered as a paid internship and an entry to joining the team. It is open to all candidates meeting the above criteria. Remuneration and terms to be confirmed.

To apply for this position, please email Steve Miklos with a cover letter and CV:

Click here to email.