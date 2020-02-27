John Boyce Plasterwork Ltd is a locally based company with over 30 years’ experience in the plastering trade, tackling any size of job from a simple repair to a complete restoration project. The team has a large range of moulds built up over the last three decades and is capable of matching and reproducing any type of plasterwork. The company also has a large range of stock cornices and ceiling roses to pick from, with something to suit most tastes and budgets. They carry out ceiling surveys and repairs, lime plastering and rendering and bespoke one-off pieces; offering free, no-obligation quotes and advice. Visit the website for a small taste of what John Boyce Plasterwork can offer.

Unit 5, Channel View Farm, Clevedon, Bristol BS21 6US

Tel: 07970 278028 Web: john-boyce.co.uk