Join the Kricket team

Kricket is a collection of modern Indian restaurants combining British ingredients with the flavours and aromas of India. Established in London, Bristol is their first adventure outside of the capital. The team are looking for an ambitious commis/curry chef to join the delivery kitchen in Bristol.

In the delivery kitchen, you will work alongside experienced curry chefs and help with the preparation, presentation and packaging of the restaurant’s signature dishes alongside some bespoke delivery favourites.

Kricket are looking for a candidate that wants to develop their skill set, is ready for a challenge and is ambitious. Experience in Indian cuisine is great but not necessary – the team will teach you!

What You Get

Kricket pay well and reward high achievers

£100 John Lewis voucher for every anniversary

50% team discount across the Group

Hospitality Action scheme for every employee

Loyalty rewards including extra holiday

Birthdays off

Pension scheme and advice

Private health care after 2 years with the Group

Opportunities in a growing company with great staff retention and a strong reputation

Teamwork, respect and equality are the foundations of Kricket’s values. If they’re yours too, the team would love to hear from you.

To apply, or to find out more information, please contact Moncef Mansur, Head of People: moncef@kricket.co.uk / 07826521220