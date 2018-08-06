A highly skilled design consultant with extensive technical knowledge, who understands about design, durability and beauty of form, Julie Anne Palmer has over 35 years of experience. Producing unique pieces of jewellery, created from scratch within her fully equipped studio workshop, Julie has spent years restoring antique jewellery and objets d’art, as well as exhibiting her own designs in museums and galleries in New York, London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and Bath. Offering bespoke jewellery design, she works with her clients’ wishes to produce unique pieces of jewellery and create their dream pieces.

129 Stoke Lane, Westbury-on-Trym, BS9 3RW

0117 962 1111; julieannepalmer.com