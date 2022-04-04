Karen Lewis: Humanist Celebrant

Karen Lewis is a humanist celebrant who offers an exciting and innovative approach to wedding ceremonies. Her expertise in crafting creative, unique and truly memorable ceremonies draws on her extensive experience in higher education as well as her leadership in the arts. Karen works closely with you to hear your story and plan the finer details, so every ceremony reflects the couple’s individuality and personality. She assists you to write your own vows, making the ceremony a truly magical experience. Karen’s environmental focus can also help you keep the planet in mind when planning your special day. She believes a beautiful wedding can be created without having to cost the earth.

Karen’s ceremonies can be formal or informal, at licensed or unlicensed venues, indoors or outdoors – on the beach, in a forest or even up a mountain. Her warm personality enables her to engage with people from all walks of life. She can involve any family, friends or pets of your choosing, as well as creating personal and symbolic rituals to help you tie the knot.

07952 333211; humanist.org.uk/karenlewis; sustainablyeverafter.co.uk

Image by Simon Withyman Photography