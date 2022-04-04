Celebrate your big day in grand, Grade-I listed surroundings at Klosterhaus, Bristol. With three elegant private rooms to choose from which can host from 6 to 170 guests for drinks, dinner and dancing, Klosterhaus is the ideal venue for your special day. Creating unforgettable memories for you and your guests, you can plan your entire day all under one roof.

Located just a 7-minute walk from Bristol’s Registry Office and proud to be a licensed wedding venue, Klosterhaus can host everything from your civil ceremony, wedding breakfast or reception. From the initial enquiry through to the big day itself, your dedicated wedding planner will be on hand to bring your perfect day to life.

Your adventure starts here…

The Friary Building, Quakers Friars, Bristol, BS1 3DF

0117 452 3111; klosterhaus.co.uk