Celebrate the festive season in the heart of Bristol at Klosterhaus. Located in the iconic Grade 1 listed Quakers Friars building, Klosterhaus is a glamourous restaurant, featuring a bar, multiple event spaces and outdoor terraces. Dine on the festive menu and enjoy classic Mittel-European dishes alongside German favourites. Step into the winter terrace and immerse yourself in traditional German fare amongst furs, blankets and heaters whilst sipping on hot cocktails. As well as the main restaurant, you can also host a private event in one of the venue’s diverse entertainment spaces this festive season.

The Friary Building, Quakers Friars, Bristol, BS1 3DF

0117 452 3111;klosterhaus.co.uk