Based at Spitfire Retail Park in Trowbridge, Knees Home and Electrical has recently been transformed to offer a destination for modern interior design as they celebrate 140 years in business

With a complete overhaul of its home products, the local business has taken a giant leap forward.

The downstairs home area now offers beautiful room sets to fully immerse yourself and reimagine your own home style. There are hand-picked collections of stylish sofas, dining room sets and beds. Plus inspiring colour schemes and accessories such as cushions, throws and occasional chairs. A modern range of pictures, faux plants and trendy interior lighting provides the finishing touches to get your own new look.

Upstairs you will find a wide range of kitchen appliance brands, such as Miele, Rangemaster, Neff and Bosch. The working kitchen and appliances in-store allow staff and regular expert guests to demonstrate the latest product features. Customers can discover the benefits of new technology, such as induction cooking and receive guidance and advice from the staff to help ensure the purchase is right for you.

Price matching major retailers, Knees is a local family independent retailer that takes customer care seriously. They are constantly evolving their offering, whilst keeping their loyal customers at the heart of everything they do.

Visit: knees.co.uk