Saturday 19 May will see a motley crew of Midlands-based mobsters descend on Motion in Bristol as part of an immersive experience themed around the hit TV drama Peaky Blinders.

Starring actor Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby – the leader of the Birmingham criminal gang active during the Victorian era – the show has acquired a cult-like following of fans who love it for its mix of grit, glamour and unlawful hedonism. The tribute event at Motion will pay homage to the dark and moody atmosphere of the show, promising ‘secret corners, gambling dens, moonshine and fortune tellers’ during a night that will ‘blur the lines between performance and audience’.

Professional actors are being brought in to add extra authenticity, and Charleston dancers will accompany a live band playing the music of the era. Guests will feast on food fit for a Shelby family feast, including traditional newspaper-wrapped fish and chips and slow-braised beef in proper gravy, washing it all down with bootleg cocktails, whisky on the rocks (is there a scene in which Tommy Shelby is not downing a glass of the stuff?) and bathtub gin.

It’s strictly 1920s period attire only – so have those flatcaps and pocket watches at the ready…

Tickets go on sale on 27 February from 8pm, starting at £15, plus booking fee, per person. You can pre-register here: by-order-of.eventgenius.co.uk