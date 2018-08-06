This much-loved gift shop is located on the vibrant Henleaze High Street. “We try to provide a real alternative to the large, multi-chain, high-street stores and aim to offer a far more personalised customer service experience than that found online,” says co-owner Ian Shenton. They have a wide range of gifts and cards suitable for all ages, along with a blend of items by independent Bristol-based suppliers, designers and artists together with some recognisable high-street brand names. “We know how important independent shops are to the Bristol community,” says Ian, “and equally how vital their continued support is to maintain a healthy and diverse high street.” Quite right!

103 Henleaze Road, Henleaze, BS9 4JP; 0117 962 5464