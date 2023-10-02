Kutchenhaus Bristol is part of the Kutchenhaus German Kitchen family. Located in the heart of Clifton, Kutchenhaus supply, design and fit German kitchens, which with it bring innovation and the latest technology. Whether you are looking for a modern or traditional kitchen, the friendly team at Kutchenhaus Bristol has over 60 years of combined experience, so can guarantee a professional and five-star service. All Kutchenhaus kitchens are manufactured and put together in Verle, Germany and gets shipped directly to customers fully assembled, which means no flat-pack. The kitchens are also manufactured by intelligent machines, which completely eliminates the risk of human error, guaranteeing your kitchen will be right first time. The team in Bristol also designs spaces for bathrooms, bedroom and living areas too. So whatever your query may be, pop into the showroom today and put your dream project plans in motion.



Clifton Down Shopping Centre, Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 2NN; 0117 213 0680; uk.kutchenhaus.com