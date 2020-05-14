Despite such uncertain times having a major impact on the high street, a Bristol kitchen retailer is harnessing the latest technology to overcome the challenges posed by a global pandemic.

The Kutchenhaus store is providing virtual appointments and using its new online 3D planning and design tool to create kitchens remotely for local customers until COVID-19 government restrictions are lifted.

Rob Cash, owner of the store, is introducing new ways for its customers to view, design and order its contemporary ranges produced by parent company Nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer.

Rather than visiting their Clifton Down Shopping Centre showroom, customers can still benefit from the local team’s years of experience by booking a design appointment online and then holding it remotely by video conference.

Kutchenhaus (www.kutchenhaus.co.uk) is renowned for providing stylish, German-designed ranges at the lowest possible price, without compromising on quality. Customers in Bristol have the added peace of mind that kitchens they order now will be delivered on time, with minimal disruption currently being experienced to the firm’s supply chain and manufacturing process in Germany.

Rob Cash, store owner at Kutchenhaus in Bristol, commented: “We have had a fantastic response to our virtual appointments, which gives local customers the option to design a new kitchen from the comfort and safety of their own home. Coupled with the new online 3D planning and design tool, the technology has been a real game changer for us as a business operating in the most difficult of circumstances.

“We’re also seeing that many people are looking to get their teeth into big projects around the home and want to make best use of the lockdown situation. Hopefully, it’s not long now until our showroom doors can open again for real and we can welcome back our customers who we’ve missed greatly.”

Sean Ford, National Head of Sales and Operations for Kutchenhaus, said: “Kutchenhaus is on an ambitious growth path over the next 2-3 years, however being in the grip of a global pandemic has certainly presented some challenges and even positively altered the way we do business in some cases. It is therefore extremely satisfying that Rob and their team are now in a position to keep their store open in Bristol in some capacity and offer local customers the opportunity to plan and design their dream kitchen during the current lockdown.”

Anyone wishing to book a virtual appointment at the Bristol showroom, can do so by calling 0117 213 0680 or visiting www.kutchenhaus.co.uk.