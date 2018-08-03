An independent language school in the heart of Bristol, specialising in teaching English to adults from all over the world, Language Connected’s team love to meet new and interesting people and to coach each and every one to become better, more fluent and confident English speakers. They not only focus on teaching academic ‘textbook’ English, but also natural English – the type you hear every day around the city. (Cheers drive!) They offer general English lessons as well as exam preparation (PET, First, Advanced, IELTS) and an exciting social programme. The weekly conversation club is by far the most popular; students can practise in a local café over coffee and cake. Take a free level test and chat with the team about the best course options for you.

• 0117 9259339; info@languageconnected.co.uk; languageconnected.co.uk