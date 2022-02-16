Lanterns, music, action! : 10th Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade brightens BS3’s streets

Bedminster streets were lined with people for the 10th Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade and they were in for a treat as the much-loved community event brought its magic combination of lanterns, music and spectacle back to BS3.

More than a thousand people took part in the parade including children from nine local primary schools, as well as businesses and community groups who had all worked hard to create their beautiful lanterns. The event had to be rescheduled from its original date in January due to Covid, but huge numbers turned out on Saturday 12th February to watch the spectacular giant lanterns which included a sunflower, a wolf in a cooking pot, a huge planet earth, an enormous polar bear, a fish and a hedgehog. Bands including Bristol Samba, the Ambling Band, Bright Sounds and Bristol Pipes and Drums paraded amongst the lanterns and entertained onlookers.

Ade Williams, chair of the organising committee and community pharmacist, said: “After all that the community has been through over the last two years, it was wonderful to be back with the Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade. I had so many people coming up to say how much they’d missed it and what it brings in terms of fun, creativity and a chance for community connection. A huge thank you to everyone who came to watch, all the lantern makers and all the businesses and organisations who have supported this project so generously. We couldn’t do it without you and we can’t wait to see you all again for the next parade!”

Photography by Plaster Communications