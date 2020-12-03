Last chance to buy at The General, one of Bristol’s most striking historic buildings

With Bristol’s reputation as a world class city to live and work firmly established, demand for quality, well-located homes has risen dramatically.

A recent report from Zoopla, which revealed that the city is one of the best places to live in the UK for those working in the technology sector, is likely to increase this demand. Bristol has one of the largest proportions of tech start-ups in the country and has the second best regional WIFI speed, only a shade behind Cambridge.

For those looking to move to the city, The General – City & Country’s restoration and conversion of Bristol’s former Grade II Listed General Hospital – provides a rare combination of city-centre life in a tranquil setting.

Overlooking the Bathurst Basin and flanked by the River Avon, The General has forged a reputation as one of the most desirable residential developments in the city. City & Country has painstakingly restored the original building, converting it into a range of luxurious, contemporary new homes, all of which offer the super-fast WIFI speeds Bristol is famed for, meaning they are well suited to the growing demands of working from home.

Synonymous with masterful design, imaginative use of space and dedicated craftsmanship, the building has quickly become a mainstay of the city’s skyline, providing more than 200 new homes in total.

In addition to the listed building, City & Country has also built a range of stylish new apartment buildings in designs and styles that complement the heritage setting. Boasting some of the city’s most prime addresses, these varied homes are popular with first time buyers, retirees and professionals.

The final opportunity to buy

Now, just one opportunity remains to buy a home within the original building. The Edward VII Wing, is an exclusive collection of two and three-bedroom apartments, many featuring private terraces and some overlooking the river below. A glazed atrium has also been added to the rooftop of the wing, creating a collection of contemporary homes that provide panoramic views across Bristol.

All apartments are light and spacious thanks to their flexible, open plan layouts and come with ample storage space. Some of the most magnificent apartments feature unique semi-circular living spaces with open plan kitchen, dining and living rooms. These beautiful homes boast panoramic views and are flooded with natural light. Additionally, a concierge service is provided as well as secure underground car parking.

New homes are offered with a high-quality, fully inclusive specification, that includes contemporary kitchens, Neff stainless steel appliances as well as luxurious bathrooms by Laufen complete with brassware from Crosswater and porcelain tiles. Homes have been uniquely planned to maximise space and light, and most benefit from views of the city and waterside, the pretty internal courtyard and fountain, or the landscaped grounds.

Thanks to the super-fast broadband speeds, the apartments are perfectly suited to those working from home. The spacious floorplans and apartment layouts mean rooms or spaces can be easily adapted for use as a home office. Just a ten-minute walk away are the HQ’s of some of Bristol’s biggest businesses, like Ovo Energy, as well as Bristol Temple Meads train station, the properties are perfect for residents who work in the city-centre or further afield.

A vibrant social scene

As part of the development, a small number of commercial units have also been created, and these overlook Lower Guinea Street and the waterside. Established businesses here include Casamia (one of Bristol’s best restaurants), a private gym and a private dental practice.

This active social scene was a key attraction for Melanie and Paul Nash, who earlier this year bought a two-bedroom apartment at The General, to be rented out until they choose to retire. Melanie says: “We bought at The General because we know the harbourside well – it is an area we enjoy visiting. The whole development has a really lovely feel to it, a nice community with different age groups who come together; we could really imagine ourselves living there in the future when we’re ready to downsize.”

A rich heritage

More than 150 years after it was originally built, City & Country has sensitively and painstakingly restored this wonderful building to its former glory.

Retained period features include roof lanterns, timber sash windows, metal Crittall windows and existing listed ornate wrought iron gates and railings. Other historic features include a beautiful Victorian-era stone fountain, which has been restored to full working order in the central courtyard, complete with an ornate fish sculpture that stood within the fountain bowl. Many of the new apartments are set around this courtyard, a tranquil place to enjoy with the hustle and bustle of city life moments away.

“I was surprised when I saw such a stunning, unique and attractive old building; you don’t get a lot of those in Bristol. For me, the attractive, deep, big windows are amazing and are the best feature. It’s great that City & Country has been able to save something very old and special in the centre of the city,” says resident of The General, Daniel Torrens-Spence.

A new show home, offering house hunters a preview of the homes found within the Edward VII Wing, has recently opened. In line with the Government’s latest advice on social distancing, visitors can book a private appointment by calling the sales team directly.

Available with Help to Buy*, purchasers seeking to take advantage of the current Help to Buy scheme have until 15 December to submit their application. From 16 December, a new Help to Buy scheme will be introduced which is limited to first-time buyers only, alongside a new regional price cap of £349,000 for property purchases in the South West of England.

Apartments at The General are priced from £430,000 to £1,100,000 and are available with Help to Buy*. For more information visit: cityandcountry.co.uk or call 01173 211 655

* Terms and conditions apply.