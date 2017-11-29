Let the magic of languages enchant you and start learning a language at International House Bristol.

International House Bristol are a foreign language school in Bristol who are passionate about teaching and supporting you as you study and learn.

IH Bristol continue to put students first and have introduced Individual Learning Plans to ensure every student benefits to the maximum from their time at International House Bristol.

“Whatever you aim to achieve in life or whatever your professional goals, sharing the experience with others makes the journey so much more enjoyable and rewarding.”

At IHB, it is all about the people: from the highly qualified teachers, who support your progress and help you communicate effectively, to the amazing friends you will make along the way.

IHB offer 15-week evening language courses for adults in 11 different languages from £200 and one-to-one lessons for £38/hour. In-company courses, taught in groups or 1:1 at your premises, are also available. They can help you to develop the relationships needed to communicate effectively in business in any industry.

Did you know that learning a new language can also make a huge difference to keeping your brain young? IHB offer 15-week language courses for over 65s in French, Spanish, German and Italian for just £100.

Every parent wants to give their child the best start in life. Speaking a second language is a wonderful skill that can boost the confidence needed to fulfil dreams and ambitions.

“At IHB, your child will study in a safe and friendly environment and benefit from the expertise of our DBS-checked teachers. We offer a 15-week After-school classes for GCSE and A-Level prep in Spanish, German, French and Russian for only £100, every Tuesday from 4.30-5.30pm.”

Cultural workshops and gift vouchers are also provided! At International House Bristol everyone’s needs are fulfilled.

International House Bristol offer many different learning packages:

15-week evening courses in 11 different languages

15-week Over 65s courses in Spanish, French, Italian and German

Conversation classes

GCSE/A-Levels Prep after school classes in Spanish, French, German and Russian

One-to-one lessons

In-company courses

Gift vouchers

If you book online by 21 December 2017 you can receive a £10 discount using code: D17BM. Term starts 8 January 2018.

Language courses are a great gift for your loved ones this Christmas.

Visit: ihbristol.com/other-languages