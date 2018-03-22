Close to 800k with just days to go, Bristol Brewery Left Handed Giant is currently in the closing stages of an incredibly ambitious crowdfunding campaign, which aims to raise £1million to fund its Finzel’s reach development.

The campaign hit its initial £400,000 target within 24 hours and has since stepped up its ambitions to build the brewpub project, which will feature a taproom, brewery and a restaurant partnership with one of the city’s most exciting chefs. “The aim of this brewpub project is to create a world-class facility where communities of friends and investors can have a real input into the day-to-day of the business, as well as having the opportunity to drink locally brewed fresh beer,” said Bruce Gray, managing director (pictured).

The funds raised will be spread across different projects with the bulk being put towards to development of the brewpub at Finzel’s Reach, which will also feature an exciting new dining offering. Left Handed Giant has teamed up with Bristol Michelin-starred chef Pater Sanchez-Iglesias, who will be operating a restaurant from the first floor of the development as well as developing a separate offering for customers of the brewpub in the neighboring kitchen.

“Forming this partnership with such a well-respected force as Left Handed Giant and creating food to go with their beer is an awesome project to be involved with,” said Peter. “The development kitchen will evolve and enhance everything we do at Casamia, with our hyper seasonal dishes on an ever-changing menu, using the best ingredients, cooking it to perfection and then finding out what it needs to make it better.”

Left Handed Giant, which gets its name from the old legend that the Avon Gorge was carved by hand by the original left-handed giant, has been part of the Bristol brewing scene since 2015.

The crowdfunding campaign closes on 30 March and those looking for further information or to invest should visit : https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/left-handed-giant-brewing/pitches/q47aGb