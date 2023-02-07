Leonardo offering golden opportunity for experienced engineers

Above: Rachel Ruxton

Aerospace engineering company Leonardo wants to give experienced Bristol engineers a golden opportunity to re-enter industry, to work on one of their most exciting projects to date – the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). GCAP is a joint project between the UK, Italy and Japan that will see an advanced new stealth fighter fly into service in 2035.

As part of the GCAP programme, Leonardo is leading the UK’s development of integrated sensor technology that will be vital to delivering the aircraft’s advanced capabilities.

The opportunity for engineers in Bristol comes through Leonardo’s work with STEM Returners to identify experienced engineers who could be the perfect fit for GCAP. Returners are described as those who have been out of the workplace for a period of time, often linked a career break, caring responsibilities or for health reasons.

Rachel Ruxton, Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Leonardo said: “This is an unprecedented opportunity for anyone who feels they would love to channel their hard won experience into technology that will shape the future of aviation. We have an urgent need to recruit experienced engineers right now, as we have to ramp up to deliver GCAP in half the time it took to produce previous-generation combat aircraft. Equally, we want to ensure diverse talent is front of mind, and our partnership with STEM Returners to support our recruitment is vital to help us do that.”

GCAP builds on the innovation already created in the UK by Team Tempest, comprising BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK, Rolls-Royce and the UK Ministry of Defence, to develop Britain’s future combat air capabilities. GCAP will see the Team Tempest partners support the UK, Italy and Japan’s shared ambition to develop a next generation fighter aircraft.

Experienced engineers from Bristol will help to create an advanced network of sensors for GCAP that will act as the fighter’s nerve system, relaying useful information to the pilot at lightning speed.

Natalie Desty of STEM Returners said: “Diversity injects so much energy and enthusiasm into industry and I’m excited by the prospect of recruiting for the prestigious GCAP programme. It really is the chance to take a step up into a fast moving environment. This is our fifth Returners programme with Leonardo, proving their commitment to growing and nurturing diverse talent.”

STEM Returners’ population of experienced professionals who are attempting to return to work are 51% female and 38% from ethnic minorities, far higher than the 10% female and 6% ethnic minorities currently working in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) industry.

Rachel Ruxton, Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Leonardo added: “Don’t let a gap in your CV prevent you from applying. We need a diverse range of individuals to create the best tech. If you bring the enthusiasm and the focus, we will give you the skills to work on world class technology.”

uk.leonardo.com/en/home