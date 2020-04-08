Train operator GWR has launched an #EnterTrainment package to help home-schooling parents keep their children entertained and educated.

The package consists of interactive, documentary videos about the history of the railway and the south west; downloadable colouring sheets from GWR’s Iron Horses of the West book; and a social media build-a-train competition, with further content due to come online soon including activity sheets with word searches and quizzes.

Hogwarts Express? …. Emily Salter takes the teddies for a fairytale train ride

GWR’s Head of Communications Dan Panes explains:

“We’re accustomed to having to help keep children occupied while travelling on our trains. So, while our front-line staff continue to keep essential workers travelling, we have turned our hand to helping keep you #EnterTrained at home.”

If you’re stuck at home and looking for an indoor adventure the new dedicated webpage and associated social media accounts just may be for you – and children are being encouraged to ask an adult to share a picture of their hard work.

#GWREnterTrainment includes:

A series of Walk the Line documentaries about the history of the iconic GWR with a series of fun questions for children to answer.

Build-a-train competition: run on GWR’s social media accounts, the competition encourages children to build a train from things found at home or in the garden.

Downloadable Iron Horses of the West colouring sheets: the sheets will have you revelling in the joys of ferroequinology (the study of the railways) like never before.

Following government advice against all non-essential travel, GWR is operating a reduced timetable. The focus remains on running services that can be relied on at this time of uncertainty, providing essential transport for key workers to get to and from work.

