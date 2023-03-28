Life on the Harbourside

McArthur’s Yard is an exclusive development comprising 142 one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes. Arranged over three elegantly designed buildings, it is located in one of Bristol’s most sought-after neighbourhoods – the thriving harbourside area.

Crafted by award-winning developer, Guinness Homes, this stylish development is situated on one of the last remaining undeveloped sites on the harbourside, providing residents a unique opportunity of experiencing the city’s personality and vigour all from a tranquil waterside setting. Each home is thoughtfully designed and finished to an exceptional standard, boasting stunning open-plan living areas, modern bathrooms and fashionable kitchens that will leave you in awe. Many of the residences feature a balcony or terrace, water views and convenient underground car parking.

Just a stone’s throw from the water and SS Great Britain, the cultural significance of Bristol’s harbourside is palpable from the moment you arrive. The area was formerly a bustling dock where sailors and merchants would trade goods and embark on voyages of discovery. Today, it is a blossoming creative hub, with Spike Island arts centre and the infamous Aardman Studios practically on your doorstep.

McArthur’s Yard is ideally positioned with restaurants, theatres, galleries, cinemas, sporting activities and supermarkets all within easy reach. During the summer months, residents can enjoy a plethora of activities such as paddleboarding along the water, or soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of Wapping Wharf – a new quarter with quality cafés, trendy independent bars and first-class restaurants, including the highly acclaimed Tare or Box-E.







The harbourside location offers the best of both worlds – all the amenities and entertainment you need from the city, but with easy access to nature and the countryside. Within walking distance lies the stunning Ashton Court Estate, a country park and mansion with over 850 acres of woodland and grassland. With a deer park, pitch-and-putt golf courses and even a miniature railway, there’s ample opportunity to venture beyond typical city activities. For a change of pace, hop on the waterbus and explore the city from the river, or visit Clifton Village and discover its delightful boutiques, pubs, and independent shops.

With its convenient proximity to Bristol’s important transport hubs, navigating Bristol and beyond is a breeze from McArthur’s Yard. In fact, the city centre and Bristol Temple Meads Railway Station are both within a 20-minute walk, giving you speedy access to London and the rest of the UK. Getaways to the likes of Paris and New York are easy and stress-free, with Bristol International Airport only a 19-minute car journey away. In terms of the site, it was built with a strong emphasis on history and sustainability. The area was formerly known as McArthur’s Warehouse, once the headquarters of the McArthur’s Group – a Bristol-based metal merchant founded in the 1860s. Originally built as a malt house, it had fallen into disrepair over the last 20 years.

Now, it’s set to become a building development of the future for Bristol residents. The site’s ecological footprint has been firmly considered with bird and bat boxes included on the landscaping, as have swift-friendly bricks along the graving dockside, giving a cosy home to a few extra residents. The Guinness Partnership owns and manages over 66,000 homes across England, providing services for 140,000 customers and care services for 10,000 people. Having been established for 130 years, it is one of the largest housing and care providers in the country. Its vision is to improve people’s lives by providing as many high-quality homes as possible, and its entire surplus is reinvested into building more homes and improving services.

Apartments are now available to purchase off plan with prices from £323,000. Enquire now by calling 0117 910 0360 or by visiting mcarthursyard.co.uk.