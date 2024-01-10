Light up the night

Who says winter revelry has to stop once December ends? Each January, people across the south west embrace the darkest time of year with a traditional wassail, finding joy in the old ways of welcoming in good spirits to guide us through the year ahead…



Fourth generation cider maker Thatchers will be Wassailing once again at Myrtle Farm in January. The Wassail Queen and Green Man will lead the Mendip Morris procession into the apple orchards, where the weird and wonderful events that make up the Wassail tradition take place.



The Wassail Ceremony originates from a pagan tradition of promoting the good health of the apple trees – and a great harvest. The ceremony welcomes in the good spirits and scares away the not-so-good spirits to keep the trees in good health throughout the year. The word Wassail takes its name from ‘Waes Hael’ – which means ‘be well’.



The event traditionally takes place on or around the 17 January (referred to by some as ‘Old Twelvey Night’). Thatchers loves to continue this tradition, with revelling guests taking part in the strange goings-on. Cider poured over the roots of the Wassail tree will wish good health, while cider-soaked toast hung in the trees by the Wassail Queen is said to attract the robins – good spirits who help the trees grow and produce fruit.



Meanwhile, the evil spirits are scared away with revellers making as much noise as they can (using sticks and pans), and sometimes shots are fired into the air in traditional ceremonies. Then there’s a Wassail chant – and of course lots of merriment, music, and warming mulled cider.



thatcherscider.co.uk