Light up your February half term with the stunning new light trail at Tyntesfield

A Victorian Gothic Revival house will provide the atmospheric setting for a spectacular new after-dark experience during February half term.

Tyntesfield, the National Trust house surrounded by heritage trees and picture-perfect parkland, will play host to a brand-new light traiI near Bristol, from February 11-27 (closed 15/16 ).

Produced by IGNITE, the trail will see visitors wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, as lights dance from one amazing space to another.

Within this fiery interpretation of stars and spheres, illuminated flora and fantasy, there are moments of reflection and playful discovery set to a soundscape that will inspire and intrigue.

Join with family and friends for a completely different view of the gardens to immerse yourself in shimmering effects of fire and light. Try something new, expect the unexpected with tiny fairies dancing in trees and fiery fish glowing at dusk. Glimpse woodland wildlife sculpted in willow as you stroll along tree-lined avenues into a landscape filled with wonder. The new after dark adventure has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now at: igniteattyntesfield.seetickets.com





COVID-19 guidelines are being followed and processes are in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social/physical distancing