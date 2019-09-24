This welcoming waterside gallery is easy to reach, with free parking directly outside. Visitors enjoy the airy atmosphere and the lovely views across the Floating Harbour.

Lime Tree Gallery specialises in representing award-winning artists known for the painterly use of colour and light. Ranging from the traditional to the modern, the figurative to the abstract, each exhibition is complemented by a selection of fine individual glass pieces. A varied selection of unframed prints, ceramics, sculpture and jewellery complete the offer. Something for every interior! Don’t assume that all paintings are on the walls, the stockroom is full of treasures, and friendly staff enjoy finding the perfect piece for your home.

84 Hotwell Road, Bristol BS8 4UB

0117 929 2527; limetreegallery.com