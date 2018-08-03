Providing a relaxed, well-equipped environment with a range of affordable, hands-on cookery workshops, Little Kitchen will get you learning all sorts of culinary skills. The street food course: four weeknight evenings. You’ll cook up delicious street food from around the world, all in a fun environment. Indian kati rolls, Vietnamese banh mi and pulled chicken tacos all feature, along with lots of tasty snacks and plenty to eat as you go. Next course: 17 October – 7 November, £170. The baking masterclass: those with a sweet tooth will learn techniques to get the best from their baking while creating delightful lemon and rosemary meringue tarts, mocha Viennese whirls, mini orange cakes with cardamom cream cheese frosting and parmesan and chilli gougères. Next date: 13 October, £105. A Thai cookery day and chocolate course are also available and both make great gifts – there are vouchers available too.

• 07783 334 881; hello@little-kitchen.co.uk; little-kitchen.co.uk