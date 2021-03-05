Local cottage letting companies give back to support communities in Cornwall

Cornish Horizons and St Ives Holidays, part of the Original Cottages family, will be aiding local communities in Cornwall by donating funds for every booking made from now till 31 March 2021 to charity UK Community Foundations (UKCF).

With a wide range of holiday homes across England and Wales, Original Cottages are operated by locals, who live and breathe their local communities. This not only makes them experts in the area, but it also means they truly understand the importance of supporting their neighbours.

Made up of a network of people, organisations, and charities the UKCF want to improve the places we live and love. That’s why Cornish Horizons and St Ives Holidays will donate for every booking they receive to UKCF, so that they can help tackle some of the biggest issues impacting families and communities in the local area.

In Cornwall, funds raised from bookings of local properties will support local projects such as helping young families encountering financial hardship or women and girls to fulfil their potential and help their community grow stronger.

Catherine Coad, Brand Manager for Cornwall, Original Cottages said; “We pride ourselves on being a truly local brand committed to supporting the Cornwall community, especially following what has been a very challenging 12 months for everyone. Following the recent Government announcement, we’ve seen a huge surge in bookings in Cornwall and it’s great to know that the guests who have booked to stay with us, will not only enjoy a memorable stay, but they’ll be helping our local communities to thrive through our donations to the UKCF.”

Rosemary Macdonald, CEO, UK Community Foundations said; “We are delighted that the Original Cottages family have chosen to team up with UKCF to give vital support to the communities where they operate. The community foundations will use these funds to strengthen local efforts to tackle the big challenges in their area, including food poverty, mental health, and loneliness. Thank you!”

For more information about Original Cottages and the Give Back to Look Forward campaign visit: OriginalCottages.co.uk, and if you are interested in staying in a property with Original Cottages, please visit the website or call 03332 020 899.

For more information about Cornwall Community Foundation and to see what other local projects they are supporting please visit: cornwallcommunityfoundation.com