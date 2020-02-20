A local housebuilder has presented family run, cancer support charity, The Nicola Corry Support Foundation (NCSF) with a donation of £4,360. Funds were raised by Acorn Property Group’s Bristol region through a number of fantastic charitable efforts such as the Bristol Half Marathon to less challenging events such as seasonal office bake offs. Acorn has also made a financial contribution to the foundation for every home that they have sold in the last year.

The Nicola Corry Support Foundation provides financial support to families where one parent has been diagnosed with cancer, enabling them to pay for childcare costs, complementary therapies and holiday breaks.

Robin Squire, Regional Managing Director of Acorn’s Bristol office said: “We’ve been working with The Nicola Corry Support Foundation for over two years to help support the fantastic work they do. We have a close relationship with the team at NCSF and it’s great to hear what a difference our donations make to the families going through such difficult and challenging times.”

Claire Bullock, The Nicola Corry Support Foundation said: “We’re so grateful for the donations Acorn have made. We are a very small charity, so all donations received really make a huge difference. The team at Acorn are always thinking of fun new ideas on how we can raise funds and we already have some exciting plans for the year ahead.”