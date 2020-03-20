In light of the current situation with the coronavirus, Longleat Safari Park has announced that its drive-through Safari Park will remain open and guests can admire the animals from the comfort and security of their own cars.

While Longleat House, walkthrough animal areas and other attractions are temporarily closed, visitors will be able to purchase the Safari only ticket from 20 March.

The world-famous park will continue to operate under strict hygiene standards and the safari will enable people to adhere to the government’s social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

In order to comply with the strictest hygiene standards, card payment pads will be disinfected after each transaction and cash will not be handled during this period.

Toilet facilities within the Safari Park will also be continuously staffed and disinfected, with additional hand washing and sanitising facilities available for guests.

In place of the usual food and beverage outlets, there will be a takeaway food and drink offering at the beginning of the Safari experience.

Longleat has said the decision is under daily review and will be guided by the advice issued by the government and Public Health England.

So, wind up your windows, hide all the sandwiches and get ready to embark on a safari tour that’s wilder, furrier and growlier than you ever dared imagine.

Enjoy Longleat’s troop of cheeky macaques as you drive through Monkey Mahem, hunt down the pack in Wold Wood, keep your eyes peeled in Tiger Territory and be on your best behaviour in the company of kings in Lion Country.

Visitors can also download the award-winning Longleat App, which is the perfect pocket-sized guide to the Safari Drive-through.

For more information, please visit longleat.co.uk/visitor-info/coronavirus-faqs and to book tickets, visit longleat.co.uk